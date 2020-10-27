Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 610.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 445.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 480,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,657,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.