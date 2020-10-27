Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue raised Zalando to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 221.17 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

