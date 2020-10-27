Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

