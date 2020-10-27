ZMINE Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market cap of $611,831.29 and $309.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00113380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000738 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00020818 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00007184 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.