-$0.01 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 1,579,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,996,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,548,000 after buying an additional 1,040,851 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,362,000 after buying an additional 397,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 378,556 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

