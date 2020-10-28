$0.84 EPS Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Coherent posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

COHR stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coherent by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $276,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coherent by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

