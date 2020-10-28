$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.