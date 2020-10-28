$1.10 EPS Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

