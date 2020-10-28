$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

