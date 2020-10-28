$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $172.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

