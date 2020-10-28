1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of FLWS opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $514,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,973 shares in the company, valued at $32,570,871.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 890,378 shares of company stock worth $25,464,490. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

