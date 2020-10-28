11,000 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.70% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,690,000.

PSTH stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Pershing Square Tontine Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

