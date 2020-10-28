3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

