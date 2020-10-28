44,002 Shares in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,865,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,626,000 after buying an additional 1,637,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTF opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

