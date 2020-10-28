4,872 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $6,611,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.