70489 (PAA.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.97 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

