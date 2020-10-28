A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.72-1.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.72 to $1.86 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.