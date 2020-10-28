ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $25.58 on Monday. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

