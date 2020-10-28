Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 7.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.