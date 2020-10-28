AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

