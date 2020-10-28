Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACHC stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

