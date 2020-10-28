Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASPCF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.