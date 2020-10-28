ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of ACMR opened at $69.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $113.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $5,650,696.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,341 in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

