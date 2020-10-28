Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.