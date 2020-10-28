Advanced Internet Blocks Hits Market Capitalization of $43.00 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00428155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi.

