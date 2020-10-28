Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2020

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

