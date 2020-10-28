AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

