Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.