Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

AEM opened at C$106.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 51.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total transaction of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,489,008.52. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total value of C$1,110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,311,071.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,285.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

