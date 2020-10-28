Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €76.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.32 ($90.96).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.17. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

