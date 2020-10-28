AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.53. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.26). AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Analysts forecast that AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ASEKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

