Akzo Nobel Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

AKZOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

