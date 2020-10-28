Akzo Nobel to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

