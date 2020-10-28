Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 310,914 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,994,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 453,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.