Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading Down 7.2%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $38.58. 2,748,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,801,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. 140166 raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 25,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

