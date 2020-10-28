Albemarle Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years.

Shares of ALB opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

