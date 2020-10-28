Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.29-7.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.26-$7.31 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 327,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

