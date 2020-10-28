Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $705.33.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $561.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $211,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 53.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

