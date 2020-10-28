Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATI opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

