Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,482.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E. Raimundo Riojas acquired 8,234 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $204,779.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock valued at $528,945. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.