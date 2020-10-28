Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Allegion in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Allegion by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

