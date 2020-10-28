Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Down 6.1%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,523,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,688,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

AESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Chairman Lyle Berman sold 455,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $1,153,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $172,374.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 233,201 shares in the company, valued at $566,678.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,081 shares of company stock worth $1,621,159 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.