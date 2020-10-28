Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,224,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 645,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $673.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,045. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 825.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 481,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 366,701 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

