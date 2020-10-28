Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

