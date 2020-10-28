Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,681 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 88,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

