Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.