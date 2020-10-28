Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,842 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 30.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orange by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

