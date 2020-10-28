Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

