Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.79. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

