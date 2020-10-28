Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $366.37 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.4095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

